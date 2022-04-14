Carolina Connection – Robert White, New NAMI Executive Director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Robert White is now the NAMI Piedmont Tri-County Executive Director. While he may be new to the position, he is not new to the community, and he is hitting the ground running!

White saying, “It is an absolute honor to be part of NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, this is week two for me, but I have such a phenomenal staff that works for us who are bringing me up to speed, so I am excited about his opportunity.”

A former CN2 Hometown Hero, White began York County’s Safe Kids making this position a continuation of a 35 year career helping people. White says, “If you look at my 35 years in EMS here in York County I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of men and women that are struggling. As a paramedic I’ve seen first hand at how mental health impacts our community. It doesn’t discriminate because of age, color or anything it impacts all of us.”

