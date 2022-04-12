Carolina Connection – Providence Classical School

ROCK HILLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Providing students with an education in academics and Christianity Providence Classical School Head of School Dr. Marci Davis says, “We are a classical Christian School using methodology for hundreds of years that has proven to help children to learn.”

With close to 240 students from K-12 they have a comprehensive view of history where student study the greatest works of western civilization and history from creation to modern times.

