Carolina Connection – Memorial Day Events Through the Eyes of a Veteran

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Laurabree Monday speaking with Veteran Melinda Woodhurst, Director of the York County Veterans Affairs Office

Woodhurst said, “I am so excited that I get an opportunity connect our Veterans to the benefits in which they are eligible. They served our Country, they took an oath of office, they committed their lives to the democracies that we so enjoy and the freedoms that we enjoy.”

As a Retired Veteran herself, Woodhurst now enjoys connecting Veterans to the benefits that they have earned.

She goes on to say that since she was a child she has been dedicated to service our country. She says the ideal of honoring our country still exist since she was young and needs to be nurtured today. Attending the Memorial Day ceremonies and going to the gravesides of fallen soldiers is one of the ways to memorialize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

