Carolina Connection: Rock Hill’s Lifelong Learning Program Keeps Seniors Active

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Whether you are 100 years-old or 50, there are things you can do to keep your mind and body in great shape.

There’s a new program for adults 50 years and older called the Lifelong Learning at Rock Hill.

The program consists of two to eight week interactive courses and one-time workshops each year.

City leaders say the lifelong learning courses will help these adults stay active and engaged in their community.

The lifelong learning program will also allow those who sign up to meet new people in their area, get out and try new things.

College professors and volunteer educators will teach history, religion, science, art, cooking, physical fitness and many others.

In the video above, learn more about the program from Coordinator Katie Conley that starts next week.