Carolina Connection – Lancaster Co. Council on Aging

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New Executive Director for the Lancaster County Council on Aging Kylie Craig talks about her role within the organization.

Lancaster County Council On Aging provides a system of coordinated or comprehensive services to the seniors of Lancaster County helping Seniors stay in their homes. Services such as Home-Delivered Meal Program to clients age 60 and up, transportation through the LARS program, a Home Maker Program and the Senior Centers.

