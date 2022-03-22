Carolina Connection – Lancaster Co. Council on Aging

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New Executive Director for the Lancaster County Council on Aging Kylie Craig talks about her role within the organization.

Lancaster County Council On Aging provides a system of coordinated or comprehensive services to the seniors of Lancaster County helping Seniors stay in their homes. Services such as Home-Delivered Meal Program to clients age 60 and up, transportation through the LARS program,  a Home Maker Program and the Senior Centers.

See above for more on Lancaster County Council on Aging

Previous articleFoot Chase Ensues after Traffic Stop, Leading to Drug Arrest
Next articleCN2 Picture of the Day 3-22-2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR