Carolina Connection – Keystone Events

In our latest Carolina Connection, CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down with Executive Director Danielle Russell and Development Coordinator Melaina Miranda to talk about Keystone Substance Abuse Services upcoming events.

The nonprofit is based in Rock Hill.

Keystone’s Connect. Love. And Hope Breakfast is set for Tuesday, Feb. 11 that’s focused around recovery and helping those struggling connect to resources in the community.

You can also be a part of Keystone with its annual Keystone 5K, 10K and fun run. This year, it’s being rebranded with the Detective Mike Doty Memorial Run.

There’s also a silent auction online. Learn more in the video above.