Carolina Connection: Jared Barnes On EagleCon To Raise Awareness To Austim

FORT MILL, S.C. — The South Carolina Autism Society in conjunction with Jared Barnes is excited to announce the launch of EagleCon, a socially-distanced autism awareness day with game convention elements.

The event will combine informational panels on autism and related topics and informational booths with board, card and roleplaying games.

It will take place on July 18th, 2020, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill.

EagleCon is Jared Barnes’ Eagle Scout project. Jared was identified with autism in 2014 and has faced the challenges many children on the autism spectrum encounter. Despite these, he has graduated a year early with honors and will be attending Winthrop this fall.

Jared believes that he can make a difference in the world through EagleCon. The event is focused on helping families and children learn more about autism and how to embrace their uniqueness to be successful independent adults.

By partnering with the South Carolina Autism Society, Jared has planned a day of activities allowing parents and children to learn more about Autism Spectrum Disorder. There will be Q&A panels, featuring representatives of the SCAS and other interested parties from the area, informational booths, gaming activities, such as Dungeons & Dragons, a board game library and raffles and door prizes of items provided by sponsors.

The South Carolina Autism Society began in the early 1970’s as a group of dedicated parents of children with autism came together for fellowship.

They realized how little was known about autism and recognized that children with autism have their own special needs. Services were nonexistent or inappropriate.

The parents stood together as a unified voice and worked diligently to improve life for individuals with autism and their families in our state. Their grass roots efforts would come to be known as the South Carolina Autism Society. The organization was chartered by the State of South Carolina in 1972 and received 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service in 1974.

SCAS is the only state-wide organization advocating for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families. The South Carolina Autism Society provides assistance, education, services and resources to improve the lives of individuals affected by autism. Every dollar raised stays in South Carolina to ensure that the nearly 70,000 individuals with autism spectrum disorder living in South Carolina have opportunities to achieve a quality of life comparable to their peers.

EagleCon’s sponsors and donors also include Your Local Game Store, Publix, Wizards of the Coast, R. Talsorian Games, Sly Flourish and Beadle & Grim.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 virus, attendees will be required to wear a mask and to keep appropriate social distance.

For further information about EagleCon, visit eagle-con.org.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid sits down with Jared to talk his background and more on EagleCon.