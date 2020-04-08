Carolina Connection: Local HR Consulting Firm Addresses Fears Of Small Businesses When It Comes To COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. — For many small businesses, there’s a lot of fear surrounding COVID-19.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday sits down with April Simpkins – president of HRS&S Consulting, which provides HR services to small businesses and helps them solve problems.

Right now, one of the most common questions is based around fear and people afraid to come to work.

Many employees, like those in grocery stores and pharmacies, connect with the public on the job – so, what can employers do to ease fears?

Simpkins suggests that employers take extra precautions and implement good, consistent cleaning policies where employees are washing hands and wearing gloves on a regular basis.

The president also talks about protocol on an employee who may test positive for the virus. Although a name cannot be stated, the employer should let employees know and have a prepared message on what that means for employees.

Simpkins also adds employers should have a game plan when it comes furloughs, layoffs and pay cuts.

