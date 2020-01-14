Carolina Connection – Honoring Ed Holler Who Passed Away One Year Ago From Heart Attack

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A year ago today – Ed Holler – who worked for CN2 for many years – passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack while exercising at home.

His brother – Dean – opens up about Ed, his death and how this tragic loss served as an eye opener for his own health.

Sheila Caldwell – the founder of the Heart2Heart Foundation and a heart attack survivor herself – talks about calcium scoring and why she got involved with the Holler family.

CN2’s Laurabree sits down with Dean Holler and Sheila Caldwell to talk more about Ed Holler who will certainly be missed.