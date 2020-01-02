Carolina Connection: York County Public Defender Retires After 30 Years

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A well-known public defender is calling it quits after 30 years.

Harry Dest – a York County public defender for York and Union Counties – has officially retired.

He says he loved working with great lawyers and staff and being a part of a supportive county. He reflects on some of the cases he took on that gained state and national media attention.

Now – Dest says he’s ready to embrace a new adventure – a private attorney for a private practice.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down with Dest to talk about his time as a public defender and more what he plans to do next.