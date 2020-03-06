Carolina Connection – Sitting Down With York County Manager David Hudspeth

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Last month, York County Council selected David Hudspeth for the county manager role.

Hudspeth served as interim county manager since June 2019 after Bill Shanahan resigned.

He has 34 years of local government experience – 22 of those years in management.

Hudspeth served as town manager in Fort Mill and he has worked in a variety of positions within the City of Rock Hill Planning and Engineering Departments. He’s also worked as county administrator for Bamberg County in South Carolina and city administrator for the City of Mullins also in South Carolina.

Hudspeth was one of three finalists up for the job as York County Manager.

