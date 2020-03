ROCK HILL, S.C. — Meet Dar Finkelstein.

She’s originally from Pennsylvania and has a brother and sister.

But that’s not what the story is about. Finkelstein fought stage 2 breast cancer in 2006.

Thirteen years later, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, in other words, terminal.

