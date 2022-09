ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds Blvd Exit 90 off of I-77 is targeted for a makeover and CN2 is talking with Assistant County Engineer Patrick Hamilton about the big price, the project and what we can expect.

Funding includes:

$64.3 Million Grant

Local Match of $21.4 Million

Total Cost $85.8 Million

Click above for full story.