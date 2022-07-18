Carolina Connection – 24 Hours of Booty Unlooped

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This past weekend the 24 Hours of Booty Unlooped taking on a little under 2 miles for 24 hours for The 24 Foundation in downtown Rock Hill.

This year Eric Lockamy said, “The 24 Foundation provides funding for the organizations that provide give services to people who are going through Cancer treatments and provide navigation and support while they going through treatments.”

To learn more and to participate in the Charlotte 24 Hours of Booty click here.

Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited.