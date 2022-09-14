Car Theft Turned Chase Ends Fatally In Gun Fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Locked doors and safety alerts were just some of the reactions to the deadly chase that ended at the CVS on Cherry Road.

The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. After finding the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading deputies on a 24 minute chase through Fort Mill and Rock Hill, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ultimately ended in 3 gun shots and the suspect dead after a senior deputy was forced to defend himself.

CN2’s Zane Cina getting a look at the chase from a deputies point of view, just released on this Wednesday.