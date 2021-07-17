Camp With a Mission – Victory Sports Camp Returns

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Children in different parts of the Tri-County taking part in a summer camp with a mission this week.

Victory Sports Camp finished up its week in Fort Mill, outside of Springfield Elementary School.

Victory Sports Outreach is a non-profit Christian ministry.

It was founded in Fort Mill and teaches children about many different sports while also teaching them about Jesus.

Campers choose a sport such as cheerleading, volleyball and soccer for example, to focus on for the week then learn more about it through trained volunteers.

There is devotional time along with the fun.

Towards the end of the week campers cooled off with water from the Fort Mill Fire Department’s fire truck.

Victory Sports Camp has been taking place for 15 years in Fort Mill. It is based out of First Baptist Fort Mill Church and was created by Greg and Mia Pendarvis.

To learn more about their ministry and sports leagues throughout the year just visit http://www.victorysportsoutreach.org/wpt/