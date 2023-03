YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Crescent Shrine Club is hosting a Caffeine and Gasoline Car Cruise-In this Saturday, March 18th from 9 am until 1 pm.

They welcome everyone to come show off your ride, talk shop with fellow car people and enjoy the 50 -50 drawing.

Want to Go?

Caffeine and Gasoline Car Cruise-In

9 am until 1 pm

2065 McConnells Highway

Rock Hill