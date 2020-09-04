“By the Sweat of Our Brows” Video Series

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Historic Brattonsville is once again holding its event, “By the Sweat of Our Brows”. This year will be different due to COVID-19.

It will be a video series beginning September 12th.

“By the Sweat of Our Brows” is about descendants of the African American community at Brattonsville and how they come together to commemorate their culture and heritage.

Leaders with Brattonsville say this year’s program features two historic church tours, a children’s story hour and a panel discussion among descendants and more.

To learn more and watch the series, visit www.chmuseums.org