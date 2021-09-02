“By the Sweat of Our Brows” Returns In-Person at Historic Brattonsville

MC CONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Culture and Heritage Museums of York County along with Historic Brattonsville presents, “By the Sweat of Our Brows” on Saturday, September 11th.

Below is information on the event.

“By the Sweat of Our Brows” is an annual award-winning program where descendants of the African American community at Brattonsville come together to showcase family memorabilia and share family stories. This year’s program also pays tribute to the late Kitty Wilson-Evans, a gifted singer and storyteller known for giving voice to the plantation’s past.

The day begins at Historic Brattonsville’s original Slave House with the traditional ‘Calling of the Names’ – a reading of the 1865 Freedmen List from Harriet Bratton’s plantation. A guided tour of the site’s historic preservation projects and behind-the-scenes look inside the restored Brattonsville Store immediately follows. Descendant Dr. Lisa Bratton speaks about her quest for uncovering family genealogy at 1 p.m.

A video presentation – A Tribute to Kitty Wilson-Evans, will play in Historic Brattonsville’s Orientation Room at noon and 3 p.m. An homage is scheduled in the Oak Grove at 2 p.m.

An array of special presentations include performances by singer and storyteller Carlo L’Chelle Dawson at 12:30 and 2:30 in the Oak Grove.

Throughout the day, descendants of Brattonsville share a few family recipes that have been passed down through the generations. The connection between food and community will be discussed while historical cooking and food preservation techniques are demonstrated. A look at the history and art of quilt-making accompanies ongoing make-and-take activities for children. Descendant Wali Cathcart brings traditional toys and games for participants of all ages.