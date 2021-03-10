Business Spotlight – Puddin’s One Stop Shop

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) What began as an online store eventually opened store-front in March 2019. Now, Puddin’s One Stop Shop in Clover is celebrating two years. And they’re tonight’s

From custom leggings and clothes to jewelry, Puddin’s One Stop Shop offers a lot in Clover’s downtown community.

Like many other businesses Puddin’s had to shift gears because of the pandemic. Puddin’s owner began mass producing face masks alongside custom leggings shipping masks nationwide and even overseas. She says that shift put her business and Clover on the map.