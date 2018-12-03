Burden of Freedom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Releasing inmates on parole. This important decision is made by a special board who spends hours preparing and hearing cases. But many don’t know much about what the parole board does and how their meetings are run.

The inmates appear in front of the board through a television monitor. In 1997, the department started video conferencing the parole hearings, so the inmates make their presentations from inside prison. This saves a lot of money in security and transportation costs. However, if the victims or the families of victims want to speak, they do have a right to appear in person before the board.

CN2’s Indira Eskieva visiting Columbia to learn about the burden and blessing of granting freedom.