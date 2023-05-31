CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Most people sure love a good cooking show. There are so many different TV Channels dedicated to our love of food.

Did you know there is a Tri-County cooking show on social media? Here is what’s on the menu in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

Saltwater Markets offers fresh seafood and other grocery items at three locations in the Carolinas with one spot in Clover, one location in Fort Mill and another one in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Owners say their focus is all about making cooking fun and enjoyable for everyone by providing fresh fish caught here in America.

The company is now offering a variety of recipe ideas and LIVE cooking demonstrations to help us prepare our seafood that owners say in fun and delicious way.

You can follow along in your kitchen by following Saltwater Markets on its social media channels.

Currently Saltwater Markets is focusing on Lobster Rolls which are being offered in all three locations and you can find a LIVE cooking demonstration on its social media channels.

They have a new website they are launching to allow those nationwide to get fresh seafood and other meats delivered to your door.

