LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Burns Ford of Lancaster is giving away a 2021 first edition Bronco! All you have to do is buy a raffle ticket to enter to win!

The proceeds go to the United Way of Lancaster County to support its efforts to get a shelter for the homeless.

You have until December 30th to buy your tickets. The drawing will be on December 31st.

You can buy online or in person at Burns Ford.

https://www.uwaylcsc.org/

https://www.burnsford.com/