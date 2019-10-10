BROKEN PIPE: Team Coverage On Water Main Break In Rock Hill, Here’s What You Need To Know

ROCK HILL, S.C. — We continue to learn more about the 22-inch busted water pipe that has impacted water service in York County.
In the video above, catch up on all the latest:
- Rock Hill officials providing an update on the burst that happened on Cherry Road Wednesday – leaving almost all of York County residents with little to no water.
- York County Emergency Management leaders have been working around the clock with the city of Rock Hill to make sure critical services like fire and hospital have water.
- Many retail stores in downtown York were able to do business – but most restaurants and even salons weren’t able to operate.
- Even if you have running water – you still need to take precautions.