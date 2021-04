ROCK HILL, S.C. – Brandi Jansen’s daughter Wren was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 3 in 2016. Today at the age of 8 Wren stands cancer free and this cancer mom continues to be on a mission.

After her daughter’s recovery Brandi knew there was more she could do to help families battling with pediatric cancer. Brandi’s dedication to families all over the world is the reason she was nominated as “Woman of the Year”

Brandi’s Believers – Relentless for a Cure MWOY Fundraising Page (lls.org)