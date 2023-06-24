Boys and Girls Clubs of York County receive donation from York County Councilman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some free money on this Friday sounds great, especially if you’re the one receiving the funds…

That’s a feeling the Boys and Girls Clubs of York County can relate to thanks to District-4 York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey. He is giving a sizable donation to the club.

Roddey didn’t give away the exact value of his donation, but does say he is spreading out $20,000 to several different organizations.

That’s something all York County council members have been doing for a few years now, as each member gets $20,000 to donate to non-profits in their districts.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of York County said the money will continue to fund their mission to inspire and enable children.