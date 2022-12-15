Box of Blessings Built for Those in Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The rain and cold weather did not stop volunteers from passing out hundreds of boxes full of fresh food to give to families in need this holiday season.

The event was part of York County Foodshare, which mission is to increase access to farm fresh produce to residents.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil was there as cars wrapped around a parking lot, waiting for a chance at a box full of blessings.