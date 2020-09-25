Boutique Owner Closes Store Front to Fight Cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Jennifer Panther is the owner of ElisaGrayce Boutique in Rock Hill. She recently announced she has been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer that is very aggressive.

Sadly, she has made the decision to close her store front in downtown Rock Hill so she can spend valuable time with family.

ElisaGrayce opened in 2019 and brought so much life to the downtown area.

Jennifer says it is their goal to come back one day.

In the interview above Jennifer shares more on her diagnosis and journey of fighting cancer.

ElisaGrayce plans to be open through October and will remain online for now. Jennifer is offering deals to clear out inventory. Check out ElisaGrayce on Facebook for days and times.

On CN2 Today we’ve enjoyed covering the success of ElisaGrayce and Jennifer is in our thoughts and prayers.