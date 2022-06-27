“Boots on the Ground” – Homeless Encampment Training in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With inflation at a all time high, nonprofit leaders say they are seeing more and more people without a home, many living in the woods sadly.

Community leaders who work with those in poverty came together for a special training on how to approach those who are homeless and connect them to resources in hopes to go off the streets.

Because of the growing homeless population in Rock Hill, CACH, The Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless holding a Street Outreach: Homeless Encampment Training.

Tom Wheeler is with Urban Street Outreach Ministry in Charlotte. He lived in homeless shelters to learn more about those in need.

He is teaching nonprofit community leaders in Rock Hill the skills they need to leave this classroom and help those on the streets.

Leaders say the training will prepare volunteers to be boots on the ground and go into known encampments starting with the North Cherry Road corridor, to engage with those who are homeless and living in the woods.

Volunteer, David McNamara says he once was homeless and adds its important to meet people where they are and training is needed to make that happen.

Leaders with CACH say there are 4 work groups within CACH.

Volunteers worked to develop a resource pocket guide to give to those who are homeless as well as care bags.

The first coordinated outreach effort is expected by mid-July.