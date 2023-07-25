Booming is happening at former Panthers Site

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill and the York County Emergency Management announced that blast operations will take place on the Hutchison property (former Carolina Panthers Training Site).

The city released information that the blasting is happening underground to remove a portion of foundation from one of the former buildings.

Those in the immediate vicinity may hear what sounds like a gunshot followed by a rumble. The City said it’s plan is to use blasting pads as a precaution.

The blasting will take place between 10:00am and 3:00pm. If they go long and do not finish today, The York County Emergency Management said it may extend to July 26th.