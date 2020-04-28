Bojangles Employee In Lancaster Tests Positive For COVID-19

LANCASTER, S.C. — A Bojangles employee in Lancaster has tested positive for COVID-19.

The fast food chain releasing a statement saying they closed the store at 1205 N. Main St. for a deep cleaning and sanitation and partnered with a third party for professional disinfecting.

According to our news partner WBTV, the employee at the Lancaster store was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. That employee last worked at the store two days earlier on April 22nd, Bojangles said in a press release.

The restaurant says employees will be paid while the restaurant is closed.

According to the Bojangles Lancaster Facebook page, the restaurant is now open for drive-through customers.