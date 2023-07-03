Body of missing York County man found, according to authorities

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The body of a missing 50 year old man from York County was found, according to officials.

The York County Coroner says it was called to Harmony Road in Catawba on Saturday, July 1st to investigate a drowning. The coroner says the person found was identified as 50 year old Patrick Pellegrino.

Pellegrino was last seen alive on June 14th and was reported missing to the York County Sheriff’s Office on June 28th after his family found his vehicle in the driveway and his pone in the home with a dead battery.

The York County Coroner’s office says an autopsy and toxicology will be scheduled this week.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.