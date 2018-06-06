Body Found In Wall Of Clover Business

Clover, S.C. (CN2 News) – Clover police have confirmed a body was found in the wall of the Clover Open Air Flea Market on Kings Mountain Street Tuesday morning.

The deceased, William “Eddie” Powers was discovered by the owner and authorities who were called in to assist.

The owner reports smelling a foul odor, and it had only gotten worse.

David Bowles said, “We’d used every chemical we could think of to try to neutralize it, and we determined we were going to have to go inside of the wall and see what it was and remove it, and when we cut it open we first found shoes and, you know a bloody sock.”

Powers is the same man who was reported missing on May 25th.

Bowles says on May 26th he remembers reporting to authorities that there had been a break in at his store.

Family on the scene told reporters that Powers’s truck had been discovered abandoned around the corner last week.

Police have said they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is still open.