Camper enjoyed learning the fundamentals of BXM riding and racing at the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation, and Tourism camp! Unfortunately, the next BMX camp in August is full, but if Rock Hill parks, recreation, and tourism decides to open up another camp we will be sure to let you know!!

There are BMX races happening tonight, Friday, at 8 PM at the BMX Track.

Practice starts at 6:00 and registration is still open.

If you want to race you can sign up at the BMX Track tonight.

Drive, chip and putt your way through the golf course on Friday, August 23 at the Tega Cay Golf Club for Lily Pad Haven’s 1st ever Golf4Freedom Tournament! With a shotgun start at 9AM, it will be a fun-filled day of golfing, prizes, a silent auction and a catered meal.

Ticket prices are $100 for Single and $400 for Foursome.

There are 136 golfing spots available, totaling to 34 teams.

Sponsorship options include $150 for a Hole Sponsor and $250 for a Tournament Sponsor.

Signs are provided by Lily Pad Haven for all-day exposure of your services and/or products.

to purchase tickets, become a sponsor, donate auction items and provide financial support for tournament expenses.

www.lilypad-haven.org/tega-cay-golf-tournament/

Madi Quinn on the York Softball team has been working hard on her skills this week at the College of Charleston softball camp.

Madi is in the class of 2022.

Way to go Madi!

We love to praise our tri-county athletes!