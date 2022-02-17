Big Money Surprise for Rock Hill Teachers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s estimated teachers spend on average $750 of their own money on school supplies. So can you imagine the shock when a check worth hundreds of dollars makes its way into a classroom at Rock High School?

The Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation spending this Wednesday fulfilling the wishes of teachers across Rock Hill School District. The Grant Patrol dropping off checks – including a check for $453 to a Special Ed classroom at Rock Hill High School.

The money will be used to buy literature, supplies to build birdhouses and will allow students to get more involved with the school’s greenhouse. Special Ed Teachers Anna Bryson and Meredith Briggs say they will do whatever they can to make sure their students have everything they need.

Teachers can apply throughout the year for these grants.

