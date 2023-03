ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University is a big part of the City of Rock Hill.

With that Winthrop’s landscape is always changing and now two residence halls, Wofford and Richardson, are expected to come down this summer

Gary Simrill sharing from Winthrop’s President Office says there is more to come on the university’s campus on WRHI’s Straight Talk with Manning Kimmel.