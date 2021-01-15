Bethel Men’s Shelter Needs $15,000

Rock Hill, S.C.: The Bethel Men’s Warming Shelter in Rock Hill being told its industrial stove is not up to code. Now the shelter is trying to raise $15,000 to replace it.

Bethel offers a year-round warming shelter for men where they can come – get a warm meal, a shower and guidance. Currently the shelter on Curtis Street has 62 beds.

During an annual fire inspection – an issue with the stove was discovered and now the shelter needs to install a custom made hood over the stove and other renovations.

Those with the shelter say just like a house – this is an item they didn’t budget for – and just wear and tear on appliances – it has finally caught up.