Best Friends Head to United States Air Force Academy Together

Clover S.C – “I honestly couldn’t imagine going the next four years without being with her (Anna Ashley), so it’s really exciting” said Audrey Hines. Audrey and Anna are best friends, they have been since they were little, and now the two Clover Blue Eagles are heading to college, the United Sates Air Force Academy, together.

Audrey said she had always thought about attending the USAFA because that is where her father graduated, however when the two girls found out swimming was an option at the academy, nothing was holding them back.

Their

college experience may be different from others due to having to go through basic, but these two best friends are excited to get through the ups and downs of college together. “We will have to go through basic training together, which will be really difficult but I think it will make us closer and be fun since we are together” Anna said.

The girls both swim for the YMCA Rays. They have also both been named All State players, and MVP’s.