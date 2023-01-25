Benji Ball – Bringing “Joy to Differently Abled Ballplayers”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Rock Hill Parks and Recreation is bringing Benji Ball to Miracle Park and organizers say it is an adaptive way to play baseball!

Created by Benjamin Mcevoy invented the new game to bring ball to “differently abled ballplayers.” See more about Benji Ball here

The Rock Hill Parks and Rec says it is a modified way to make baseball more inclusive by using specially designed bats and balls.

Saturday’s event, January 28th, is an introduction and is open to EVERYONE of ALL abilities.

Want to go?


