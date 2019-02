CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Ronald McDonald House becomes a home for many families with sick children. If you live 50 miles away from a Charlotte hospital, but need to stay close for treatment, you stay for free. On this Valentine’s day, York Comprehensive High School students donated bears from Build-A-Bear to the Ronald McDonald house as well as two area hospitals. CN2’s Indira Eskieva showing us how they’re giving children battling diseases a reason to smile.