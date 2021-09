ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Angie and Rob Jackson, along with their three children are living everything they’ve ever known to move to Portugal to become missionaries.

This Saturday, September 18th there will be a BBQ fundraiser to help the family get there.

You can preorder tickets now. For more information or to order call Rob at (803) 984-5407.

Pick up for the BBQ will be at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill. 11 Am – 2 PM.

www.jackson5livingonmission.com