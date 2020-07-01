Baxter Village July 4th Parade Now Canceled Due To COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Baxter Village July 4th parade has now been canceled out of COVID-19 concerns.

According to Mike Martoccia, Baxter Village activities director, the event normally draws visitors from all over Fort Mill, Rock Hill and South Charlotte.

Below is a statement from Martoccia on the update:

It will just be presented in front of Baxter homes, not available for public audiences and only Baxter residents and businesses can participate in the parade.

There will be no public spaces for viewing the parade. The parade route has been expanded to just wind throughout the neighborhood for extra social distancing, and will only parade in front of private residences, allowing Baxter families to view it safely from their sidewalks and porches.

Thus, there simply isn’t room for public parking or viewing areas for non-residents. The parade is annually funded by the HOA and sponsors, and we normally enjoy sharing this great event with everyone.

But, amid COVID precautions to minimize crowds, we’re keeping this year’s parade literally close to home and just in front of residential properties.

These new restrictions will be enforced along the route by event security.”