ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Come show off your cornhole skills at the 1st annual Battle on the Boards, A fundraiser for the Adult Enrichment Centers.

The event is Sunday, May 23rd.

Register your team here: https://www.adultenrichmentcenters.org/events?fbclid=IwAR1G8_0mIR1nSZI5la-vtDlDRs2q9jI4c2z_zd3Y-f0fo5_JHSUNkXY0Xno