ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Bring your four-legged friends and head out to Emmett Scott Center in Rock Hill for Bark at the Park!

The outside event is Saturday, May 1st from 1 PM until 4 PM.

There will be a Paw Parade Walk, vendors, doggie contests, play area & so much more!

All dogs are required to be on a leash. Masks are preferred but not required since it is an outdoor event.

The event is by Rock Hill Parks Recreation and Tourism.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/115238940486518