Platinum Cuts Barbershop Gives Back Before Closing Temporarily

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A number of other barber shops were slammed as customers wanted to get in their last cuts before the businesses closed Wednesday evening. Barbershops were among many other businesses named not essential by Governor Henry McMaster.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Deputies: Six Arrested In Prostitution Sting, One A Victim Of Human...
YORK COUNTY, SC -- Six people are facing prostitution charges in our area. The crimes took place near the South Carolina state line in Fort...