ROCK HILL, S. C. (CN2 NEWS) Alice Mangum left a powerful legacy behind in Rock Hill. She and her husband, Richard, started the first barber and hair school in our area back in 1980 on Caldwell Street. Many say most barbers and stylists in our area can attribute their success to her. Sadly, she passed away, but her memory still lives on. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is celebrating her life and her powerful impact.