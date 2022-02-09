Balloons Bringing Joy to Seniors

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s a family affair selling happiness in balloons, flowers and cards! For over 40 years, Balloon Express has been providing mylar fun to residents in the Lancaster area.

In its second year Balloon Express is partnering with Lancaster Hospice to bring Love to the elderly in assisted living facilities with the Adopt A Grandparent Event. Denise Lloyd, owner of Balloon Express said of the experience, “It certainly will bring a tear to your eye and joy to your heart.”

Click Here to Adopt A Grandparent.

