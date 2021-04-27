Balloon Release for Sherekia Johnson

ROCK HILL, S.C. -A domestic violence prevention organization held a Balloon Release event for two victims who was murdered a year ago family and friends say due to domestic violence. Balloons flying high for Sharekia Johnson birthday. CN2s Rae’L Jackson shares more from the event.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Rock Hill Police Make Arrest in Shooting of 18 Yr Old...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police have arrested 21 year old Kaliyah Alize Meeks of Rock Hill as the suspect in the...