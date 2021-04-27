Balloon Release for Sherekia Johnson

ROCK HILL, S.C. -A domestic violence prevention organization held a Balloon Release event for two victims who was murdered a year ago family and friends say due to domestic violence. Balloons flying high for Sharekia Johnson birthday. CN2s Rae’L Jackson shares more from the event.

