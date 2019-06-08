Baking with Heart – Celiac Awareness

Fort Mill’s Zach O’Brien and his family share their story of battling Celiac Disease. They are making gluten free cookies to sell as well as stuffed animals – with the money going to support research to help find a cure. Enjoy the story above and click here to donate: https://donate4celiac.salsalabs.org/eoyp2pfundraisingcampaigncopy1/p/zachobrien/index.html