Baking with Heart – Celiac Awareness

Fort Mill’s Zach O’Brien and his family share their story of battling Celiac Disease. They are making gluten free cookies to sell as well as stuffed animals – with the money going to support research to help find a cure. Enjoy the story above and click here to donate: https://donate4celiac.salsalabs.org/eoyp2pfundraisingcampaigncopy1/p/zachobrien/index.html
Top Story
Rock Hill’s My Ride Bus System Unveils Full Fleet, First Route...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The city of Rock Hill unveiled its new fleet of electric buses. Rock Hill's new free public bus system...