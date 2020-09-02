Back To School: York Prep Says Virtual Learning A Success, Monitoring COVID-19 To Soon Offer In-Person Learning

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Some students at York Preparatory Academy are waiting to get back to the classroom.

Classes started on August 20th, but for now, all are fully virtual.

The charter school will be offering a rotating A-B day schedule, as well as its virtual academy.

It’s closely monitoring COVID-19 numbers in York County. Once the school can transition from red to yellow phase, it can offer both options.

York Prep leaders say the first few days of virtual learning have been successful as teachers have found the best technologies and techniques.

We’re told elementary students are engaged, raising their hands often during the zoom calls. Teachers also set aside additional time to help students. Parents also say the learning experience has improved since COVID-19 back in the spring.

You can see social distancing signs on hall floors. Staff uses fog machines with CDC approved chemicals to disinfect classrooms, restrooms and buses.

York Prep’s managing director says he hopes the technology continues to hold stable and develop relationships with students and families.

He says everyone wants to connect with teachers and see students in class again.

“Our school just like any other school thrives on relationships and the relationship between the parents and the school is an important one, how we handle this pandemic and any problems together will have an impact on the success that students have, so we are excited to handle it in a positive way,” York Prep Managing Director Brian Myrup said.

Again, if York County numbers decline and that trend holds over the next week, the school does plan to begin campus learning 2 days on campus and 3 days at home.

70 percent of it’s approximately 1,700 students have signed up for the A-B model, the rest plan to stay virtual.